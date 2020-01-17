General Attention Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,490.00 (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $21.69 million and approximately $2,490.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One General Attention Currency token can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00024341 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Livecoin and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io . General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io

General Attention Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Livecoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

