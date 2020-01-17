Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

GCO opened at $43.63 on Monday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 74.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Genesco by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 166,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

