Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.
GCO opened at $43.63 on Monday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.
In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 74.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Genesco by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 166,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
