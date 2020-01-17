Genesis Vision Trading Up 16.9% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $892,575.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00012041 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Ovis.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

