Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 1,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit