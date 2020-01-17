Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 1,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

