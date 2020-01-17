Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.61. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.56.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

