German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.97

Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 2103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

