Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,532. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

