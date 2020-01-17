Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 632.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.09. 347,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,123. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

