Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -385.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

