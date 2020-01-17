Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -385.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.
Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.48.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
