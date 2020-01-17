Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Raised to $80.00

Jan 17th, 2020

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.19.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after buying an additional 572,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after buying an additional 485,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 392,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,368,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

