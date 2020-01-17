Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 225,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.