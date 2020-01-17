Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNL. DA Davidson started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $20.38 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit