Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNL. DA Davidson started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $20.38 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

