Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.48. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,457 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
