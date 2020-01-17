Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.48. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,457 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

