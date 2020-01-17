Global Social Chain Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $28,990.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

