Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOD. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.38 ($2.03). 49,367,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.55. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.