Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) dropped 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 165,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 299,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldstrike Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstrike Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.