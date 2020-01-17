Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $118.33. 2,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,555. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $118.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.