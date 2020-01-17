Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $15.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,465.37. 47,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,359.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

