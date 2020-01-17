Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,148. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $79.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

