Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

