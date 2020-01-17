Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 26,526.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 677,762 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,230. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,064 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,429. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

