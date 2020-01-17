GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 16,429 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 3.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.38. The stock had a trading volume of 495,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,627. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $279.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.22.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

