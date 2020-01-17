GPM Growth Investors Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. KeyCorp comprises 1.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 339,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

