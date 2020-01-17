GPM Growth Investors Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Raytheon accounts for about 2.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $158.56 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

