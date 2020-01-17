Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $260.21

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $260.21 and traded as high as $306.64. Grainger shares last traded at $298.20, with a volume of 901,204 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.83 ($3.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Also, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

