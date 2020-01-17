Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €22.48 ($26.14). 139,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.71. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

