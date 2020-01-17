Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €22.48 ($26.14). 139,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.71. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Analyst Recommendations for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit