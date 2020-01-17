Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 100,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $577.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

