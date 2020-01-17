Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. 227,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Griffon has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Griffon by 1,753.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,888,000 after acquiring an additional 169,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Griffon by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Griffon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

