Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $98,056,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $19,707,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 166.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. 61,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,773. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.