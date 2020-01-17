Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 8,054 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $31,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846.

NYSE:A traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,054. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

