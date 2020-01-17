Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 8,265 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises 3.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SEI Investments worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 29,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,118. SEI Investments has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

