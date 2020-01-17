Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.01 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
HALO stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.
