Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.01 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

HALO stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

