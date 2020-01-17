Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 316

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.67. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.21.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

