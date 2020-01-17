Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

