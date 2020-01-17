Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.45. 9,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

