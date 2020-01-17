Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 137 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Target by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. 358,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

