Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

