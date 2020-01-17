Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 33,071 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,071 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $202.45. 4,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,164. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.33 and a 52 week high of $201.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average is $184.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

