Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 3,535 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 91,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,638 shares of company stock worth $58,809,131. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $196.60 and a 52-week high of $320.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

