Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 8,476 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,348,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 578.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

NYSEARCA:ERX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 903,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,473. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

