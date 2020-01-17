HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.33

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Insiders have acquired 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164 over the last ninety days.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

