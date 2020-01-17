HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $313,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 117,886 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31,760.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $446,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $52.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.7161 dividend. This represents a $8.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

