HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 63.7% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $129.57.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

