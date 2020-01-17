HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $225,000 Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in NRG Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NRG Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.