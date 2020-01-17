HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.61. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

