HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

