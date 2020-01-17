Head-To-Head Review: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) vs. Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

42.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Melrose Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 7.88% 4.50% 0.55% Melrose Bancorp 13.44% 3.63% 0.50%

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Melrose Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $266.41 million 2.85 $51.45 million $1.32 14.27 Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 4.97 $1.77 million N/A N/A

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and Melrose Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Melrose Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Melrose Bancorp.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Melrose Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking services; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It serves individuals, families, and businesses through a full-service banking office in Melrose, Massachusetts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.