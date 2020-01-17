Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Healthequity stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 873,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $241,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

