Hedera Hashgraph Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.03211103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00202040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132012 BTC.

999 (999) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00040128 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008,421,512 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

