Heico (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.90.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 323,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,727. Heico has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $144,711,937.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Heico by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,762,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 1,441.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 4th quarter valued at $12,271,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

